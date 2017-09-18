OUR SAY: We need to protect region's fire crews

WITH news today that fire permits across the Wide Bay-Burnett have been cancelled, this is a fresh reminder that a long and potentially dangerous bushfire season is upon us.



That means we should not be lighting any fires and for those who smoke, take care when disposing of your cigarettes - it will be all too easy to inadvertently cause a blaze during these warm spring and summer months.



Our rural and suburban fire crews are our friends and family.



They put their lives at risk for us every time they have to battle a blaze.



We owe it to them not to put them in the way of danger through our actions.



We owe it to the property owners around us not to cause any threat to their lives or homes.



We can do this by ensuring that we don't light fires, not even a small fire you think will be easy to control.



We need to be very careful this bushfire season because we've already seen how quickly fires can get out of control.



Postal survey arrives



LAST week my postal survey arrived.



It was a bittersweet moment to tick the yes box - sweet because it feels good to support the rights of the LGBTIQ community, but bitter because I shouldn't have to.



No one should be able to dictate whether two loving adults should be able to exchange vows.



Human rights should not come down to a show of hands.



Our government should have done the right thing and saved us millions in the process.



It's sad to see how divided our society is over this issue.



At the end of the day, this is about letting people who love each other get married.



I just can't see what's wrong with that.

