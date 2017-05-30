Our Say: We need to slow down where it's needed

Traffic is banked up on the Esplanade at Scarness as work is done on a pedestrian crossing near Queens Rd. Photo Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

IT IS interesting to see the businesses in support of the speed limit reduction along Charlton Esplanade.

They are the ones who would know whether the speed limit needs to drop from 50kmh to 40kmh.

For me, I have always insisted on driving along the esplanade at 40kmh, sometimes to the despair of my passengers.

Over the years the Fraser Coast council has done a wonderful job of creating a beautiful space for families and visitors to picnic and enjoy the outdoors. With that has come an obvious increase in the number of people using pedestrian crossings and footpaths. There's nothing wrong with life slowing down every once in a while, even if it is by 10kmh, and I think Hervey Bay's esplanade is the perfect place to do it.

