OUR SAY: We need to worry about climate change now

Carlie Walker
by

THE major challenge when it comes to confronting global warming is convincing people that what might happen in a 100 years, or a 1000 years, is something we need to worry about now.

I'm not saying that electricity prices are reasonable and I'm not saying that we don't need to use the resources we have now to stablise the system.

But as the Federal Government unveiled its new energy plan yesterday I was left pondering whether we are bowing to convenience and cheaper prices now without worrying what the future might bring.

Many people remain unconvinced on the subject of global warming and I'm not trying to convince anyone that it's happening.

But I think we need to pay attention to what scientists are telling us and we need to act now.

Are you worried about climate change?

That doesn't mean leaving the poor to shoulder outrageous energy prices, but investing in renewable, clean energy that will offer economic and environmental benefits.

The Federal Government's new strategy will reportedly slash power bills by $115 a year.

Reports say it will also dump the proposed Clean Energy Target and scrap subsides for green energy, putting part of the responsibility for reducing greenhouse gas emissions on energy retailers.

It will be interesting to see if this plan works - and if people care if it works.

Poll after poll shows climate change is not people's main concern and it's hard to argue with that when people are struggling to keep their lights on.

But if you have children, remember that if scientists are right, this will one day be their problem.

We can either start trying to solve it now or we can leave our children facing an uncertain future.
 

climate change fcweather fraser coast opinion our say

Local Partners