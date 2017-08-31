25°
OUR SAY: We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our firies

Five days of shoulder to shoulder fire fighting - Brigade Officer Ricky Rowland from the Howard/Torbanlea Queensland Rural Fire Brigade.
Carlie Walker
A COMMUNITY is only as strong as the people who are willing to look after it and fight for each other.

And looking at today's front page we can all rest assured that we are, without a doubt, a very strong community.

We are fortunate to have so many people across our region willing to put their hands up and fight throughout the night to save someone's home - potentially people's lives.

We owe a great debt of gratitude to our rural firefighters.

Speaking with rural firefighter Ricky Rowland, it was clear how much it meant to him to be part of the efforts to fight the fires.

He encouraged others to join the rural fire brigade and make our community even stronger.

In his words: "Rural fire services and rural fire crews can always do with extra volunteers. The more volunteers we get, the better we are to handle these types of situations".

Volunteering is extremely rewarding.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for the rural firies, click here.

