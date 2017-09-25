OUR SAY: Well done to volunteers who helped whale

A humpback whale calf has been euthanised, after attempts to rescue the animal, from Dundowran beach, was proved to be futile. ORCA Whale and Seal Rescue volunteers worked with Marine Park Rangers to keep the calf comfortable. Alyssa Giffin and Rachael Nidiffer.

WHEN you hear about an injured or stranded animal, it's human instinct to hope for the best.



Sadly, often nature is cruel rather than kind.



Well done to all the volunteers who fought to save the life of a newborn humpback whale that washed ashore at Dundowran Beach on Sunday.



With its mother nowhere in sight, the odds were against the young animal from the outset.



Despite that, to its last moments the whale was kept as comfortable as possible until help could arrive to finally end its suffering.



I know many people feel a special bond with these mammals that pass through our bay every year.



It's sad that all of them don't make it.



We're lucky we get to see them in all their glory each year.



In many ways it is a privilege.



But sometimes we get reminded that not all of them make it safely to their destination during their annual migration.



Cowboys will win



MY husband is a huge Cowboys fan.



I don't mind them either; I mean, they're obviously not as awesome as the Knights, but what team is?



That being said, my husband has had no faith in his team this year.



When the Dragons almost had them knocked out of contention in the final round, I told him confidently that the Bulldogs would come back, which they did.



Then ahead of each match, I've watched calmly in the knowledge that the Cowboys would win while he bit his fingernails to the quick.



Now this Sunday is the grand final and the team that finished eighth has to take on the team that finished first.



But I'm feeling confident - the Cowboys by 4.

