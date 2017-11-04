Opinion

OUR SAY: We're awaiting our rose this election

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and the Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson (right).
by Bryce Johns, Editorial Director

IT'S a bit difficult to compare the state election to hit TV show The Bachelorette.

But here on the Fraser Coast we are eagerly awaiting our next rose. We'd love a second date with either Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk or LNP leader Tim Nicholls, but one week into the election campaign and neither party head has set foot here.

Ms Palaszczuk started wooing the region's voters before she'd even called the election, governing from here in September. But she's since flown over or around us, most recently to Airlie Beach.

Mr Nicholls pulled a few beers for a power prices photo op with a publican last month but when he got out of Brisbane this week, he too bypassed the Fraser Coast in favour of the Whitsundays.

With Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders a perceived shoo-in for Labor and the LNP's three-term Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen dismissing any threat from his opponents, perhaps neither leader sees a visit as a priority.

Today's Galaxy poll, commissioned for our sister paper the Courier-Mail, should shake both leaders out of their stupor. One Nation is surging; voters are turning to other third parties. The message is clear: Take us for granted at your peril.

Anecdotally, we are hearing many people are disillusioned and considering doing something more radical with their vote. And is it any wonder? Two drab leaders of two slow-moving main parties and a feeling of discontent at how the region is being looked after.

Community leaders here believe we are not getting our fair share of the spoils. They point to above average contribution to gross domestic product; but lower than average funding from both State and Federal governments.

We might not be as appealing as the Whitsundays (or indeed other desirable seats around the state) but bring on that red rose, as there is nothing more vindictive than a city scorned.

