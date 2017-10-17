OUR SAY: As wet weather continues, plan and prepare

DURING the long months of drought at the start of the year, there wouldn't have been one person who wouldn't have liked to see a bit of rain.



We need it to fill our dams, our waterways, our water tanks and to water our crops.



But of course that doesn't mean that a lot of rain all at once doesn't cause issues.



We've had flash flooding on roads across the Fraser Coast.



We all need to remember: if it's flooded, forget it.



No one needs to be taking any risks on the road, even if you don't think the water is very deep.



Use your judgment and go another way, even if it will take you a little longer.



It's also important to remember that there is no need for panic buying.



If you want to buy a couple of extra items that's one thing, but clearing our supermarkets of milk and bread is unnecessary.



If the heavy rain continues there could be at least minor flooding of the Burrum, Cherwell and Mary rivers.



It's up to all of us to prepare our properties and make sure we're ready for the weather event.



There's no need to worry - after all, summer is the wet season for Queensland.



It makes more sense to worry about constant dry weather, especially when it affects our farmers and those dependent on water tanks.



The Fraser Coast has a committed disaster management committee which is keeping a close eye on developments.



Make sure you listen for news alerts and keep a close on the council and Chronicle's websites, which will have ongoing updates regarding the wet weather.



If you have a neighbour who might need a bit of help, now is the perfect time to reach out and lend a hand.

