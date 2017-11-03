News

OUR SAY: Where do you stand on euthanasia debate?

Carlie Walker
by

AFTER voluntary euthanasia passed in Victoria's Lower House, the debate continued in the Upper House yesterday.

It's probably just a matter of time before we have a similar discussion here in Queensland.

I really want to hear people's stories and where they stand on the subject.

Every family has a story about a family member who died dreadfully.

Mine is about my great grandmother, Sylvia, who had a protracted death after she was diagnosed with dementia. She died in the final days of 2001.

My family and I spent Christmas Day at the hospital holding her hands and talking to her, even though by then she was heavily sedated.

My grandmother, her daughter, is still devastated by her mother's death - how slow it was and the amount of indignity and suffering she had to go through.

Voluntary euthanasia would not have helped my great grandmother because under most legislation, it is necessary for the individual themselves to state their desire to die.

My great grandmother was not lucid at the end, but she was still suffering.

I have mixed feelings about euthanasia.

There will still be a lot of bad deaths even after it's introduced - but if it can prevent at least some bad deaths then I can see its merits.

I do worry that in a country where elder abuse is still an ongoing issue, people could be forced into a decision, they themselves do not actually want.

I would be very interested to hear other views and stories.

This is a topic that we all need to think about - after all, we call it cruel to keep animals alive when they are suffering, but it happens to humans every day.
 

Topics:  debate euthanasia fraser coast our say

Fraser Coast Chronicle

