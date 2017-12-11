OUR SAY: Without our support, small businesses won't last

IF WE don't support local businesses, one day they won't be here any more.



That is the reality of our economic climate in this region.



People don't have endless amounts of money to keep their business open, hoping that it will eventually succeed.



Here on the Fraser Coast we have a wide range of businesses.



Some are quirky and fun, some are refined, some are delicious.



It's a special trust that a small business owner places in his or her community when they open their doors.



They trust that people will give them a go.



Buy a dress at their store instead of shopping online.



Come in and buy handmade candles instead of candles mass produced overseas.



This Christmas we need to look at our shopping lists and think about what we can do differently.



Your decision might be the difference between a business closing and a business surviving.



We live in a world with a lot of different options.



Thanks to transport, we can visit the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane in search of gifts.



Thanks to technology, a gift is only a click away when we pick up our tablets or laptops.



But that won't help our local economy.



If you're wondering what's in it for you, consider this.



We depend on small businesses to employ people.



The people who own them are often among the most generous you'll ever meet, supporting local charities and sporting clubs quietly and with no thought of anything in return.



If we don't support and encourage small business owners and help them thrive, our community <QL>will be much poorer for it in a multitude of different ways.

