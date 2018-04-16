OUR SAY: Wonderful to see our athletes perform so well

HOW good has the Commonwealth Games been?



Every Fraser Coast athlete has done the region proud.



The Games have brought nations together, highlighted other cultures and our own, and resulted in some very special moments, many of which have nothing to do with results.



One of the most heartwarming was seeing Australians Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings wait for Lineo Chaka, of Lesotho, to cross the finishing line.



The integration of events featuring athletes with a disability during the Games was also brilliant to see.



The Games are getting more inclusive than ever and it was terrific to see differently-abled athletes giving their all.



It was terrific to see Hervey Bay's Matthew Hauser claim gold in the triathlon mixed team relay.



But even more inspiring was his fourth place in the men's triathlon.



It was incredible to see him give his all and heartbreaking that he missed out on a podium finish.



But it's a good reminder that it's the effort and not always the outcome that counts the most.



It's sad that this amazing sporting event is over and it's going to leave gap in my viewing schedule.



All I can say is bring on the 2018 Football World Cup and the talented Socceroos.



The matches will kick off in Russia in June and I can't wait.

