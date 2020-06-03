OUR SAY: Young mistakes can take tragic toll

Tribute to Damian Lawton killed in a motorcycle accident - at the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts in Maryborough.Photo: Alistair Brightman

I BELIEVE we all know someone like Damian Lawton.

Someone who cares for the people they love, but gets in a bit of trouble.

Who would give you the shirt of their backs, but who takes the odd risk here and there.

There's nothing mean or malicious about it.

To them, it's just part of the joy of being alive.

I grew up around young men who play for local rugby league clubs.

They treated me like a sister because they played footy alongside my brother and honestly, if I ever found myself in a bad situation, they would be the first people I would call upon.

They are decent, kind, caring people.

But I saw the risks they would take on the footy field and I often saw the risks they took off it.

I've seen young men jump off piers, not knowing the depth of the water.

I've even seen them in court, having found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

None of them are bad people.

They've just made mistakes along the way to adulthood.

I've seen wild young men grow into "boring" family men.

Of course they're not boring - they have simply left behind the risk taking behaviour of their youth.

Damian was finding his way in Maryborough, with help and support from his dad and partner.

They knew he would. It's just who he was.

If only he'd had more time.