Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tribute to Damian Lawton killed in a motorcycle accident - at the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts in Maryborough.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Tribute to Damian Lawton killed in a motorcycle accident - at the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts in Maryborough.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

OUR SAY: Young mistakes can take tragic toll

Carlie Walker
3rd Jun 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I BELIEVE we all know someone like Damian Lawton.

Someone who cares for the people they love, but gets in a bit of trouble.

Who would give you the shirt of their backs, but who takes the odd risk here and there.

There's nothing mean or malicious about it.

To them, it's just part of the joy of being alive.

I grew up around young men who play for local rugby league clubs.

They treated me like a sister because they played footy alongside my brother and honestly, if I ever found myself in a bad situation, they would be the first people I would call upon.

They are decent, kind, caring people.

But I saw the risks they would take on the footy field and I often saw the risks they took off it.

I've seen young men jump off piers, not knowing the depth of the water.

I've even seen them in court, having found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

None of them are bad people.

They've just made mistakes along the way to adulthood.

I've seen wild young men grow into "boring" family men.

Of course they're not boring - they have simply left behind the risk taking behaviour of their youth.

Damian was finding his way in Maryborough, with help and support from his dad and partner.

They knew he would. It's just who he was.

If only he'd had more time.

More Stories

fatal fccrash fcopinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        premium_icon Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        News A Fraser Coast father who made his young daughter ‘pinky promise’ that she would not tell anyone he had raped her has appealed his sentence because it ‘seems harsh’.

        $25k windfall to have ‘major impact’ on Coast construction

        premium_icon $25k windfall to have ‘major impact’ on Coast construction

        News ‘If construction’s busy, there’s more land being sold and developers start moving...

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        premium_icon Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        News One patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital