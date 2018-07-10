Our shoppers are some of the most generous

COLES shoppers in Hervey Bay are among the top 10 most generous when it comes to helping those in need.

Thanks to local shoppers who purchased $2 donation cards as part of the SecondBite campaign, more than 15,490 nutritious meals will be donated to those in need this winter.

During the three-week campaign, which involved ten nutritious meals donated for every $2 donation card purchased, more than $3000 was raised by shoppers at Coles Bay Central.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said he was overwhelmed with the response from local shoppers to support SecondBite and make a real difference in the local community.

"We have received an outstanding response from our customers who have united to support this important cause, with fundraising efforts in Hervey Bay contributing to a total of more than $147,000 worth of donations across Queensland," he said.

"While $2 might be a small contribution, it makes a big difference and we thank local shoppers for their commitment to helping people doing it tough this winter."

All donations raised over the past three weeks will help to fund SecondBite's ongoing operating expenses such as fuel, transport and refrigeration, assisting the charity to collect and redistribute surplus fresh food to local charities.