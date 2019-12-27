The major events of the 2019 sporting calendar

Roy O'Donovan (Roar) and Kyle Townsend (Wide Bay) compete for the ball in the trial match held at the Fraser Coast Sporting Precinct.

SPORTING YEAR: After a stellar year on the Fraser Coast, the Chronicle is pausing to look back at 2019's defining sporting moments.

Over the next few days we will focus on sporting events, stories, teams and individuals that shaped the sporting landscape of the Fraser Coast.

Today, we acknowledge some major sporting events that captured our imagination.

New precinct opens

After years of discussion and planning the new home of Fraser Coast sport became a reality on Saturday February 16 with a community carnival from 9am - 2pm to mark the completion of the first stage of the complex. Hervey Bay Netball, Wide Bay Football and Hervey Bay Oztag were the first tenants of the facility.

Stage one provided the following for the community

•Netball - eight standard netball courts with acrylic non-slip court surfacing to Netball Australia specification, lighting, and a club house facility

•Soccer - Two premium playing surfaces and two standard playing surfaces, lighting and club house facility

•Oztag - Allocation of three standard soccer fields providing six standard oztag fields.

The Tech Challenge

The streets of Maryborough were turned into a racetrack over the weekend of September 13 to 15.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge included 130 human powered vehicles going head to head over 24 hours.

Schools from around Queensland were joined by interstate teams vying for race glory.

Teams consisting of six to ten drivers spent time behind the wheel of each vehicle competing to master the street circuit and its many twists and bends.

St Mary's Maryborough 'No Worries' team were named overall winner and senior boys' champions after completing 498 laps of the Maryborough circuit.

3. Brisbane Roar were in our neighbourhood for a trial match.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct held their biggest event to date when the Brisbane Roar played against a Wide Bay Select team.

The local team made up of players from the Wide Bay Premier League lost 4-1 against a Roar team that is tipped to make the A-League finals this season.

In front of a crowd of approximately 2000 people both teams displayed wonderful football skills and gave a much-needed boost to football in the Wide Bay region.

4. Touch Football - Junior State Cup - Playing at Tavistock Street for the last time before the tournament is moved to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. The annual 3-day Touch Football event that brings together more than 2600 participants from over 233 affiliate teams from across Queensland extending as far north as Townsville and as far south as South Tweed did not disappoint.

During the carnival the Fraser Coast region enjoys more than 10,000 visitors to the region.

5. Hervey Bay 100 - The Hundy as it is affectionately known as is the Triathlon Queensland Long Course Championship and a qualifying event for the Triathlon Australia World Championship team.

The 2019 race was the ninth in a row for Hervey Bay.

It is a race created by athletes for athletes and it is organised solely by volunteers.

Simon Hearn won back to back titles and broke the race record.

Notable mentions: The other events that captured the minds and souls of the Fraser Coast Sporting community were the Joeys Mini World Cup and the Pub to Pier open water swim.