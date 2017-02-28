Our sugar and beef now easier for Indonesia to export

A NEW agreement with Indonesia to make it easier and cheaper to export our sugar and beef has been welcomed by Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Indonesia will lower its sugar tariff on Australian sugar to 5 per cent and has revised regulations increasing the weight and age limit of live feeder cattle eligible for import into Indonesia.

"This agreement is an important step forward for Australian exporters, allowing Australian sugar to compete on a level playing field with other suppliers,” Mr Pitt said.

"This will provide Indonesia with better access to Australian sugar at more competitive prices,” Mr Pitt said.

The agreement will also means more jobs in regional areas and a more stable income for growers.

"Indonesia is a crucial market for Australian sugar, worth nearly half a billion dollars. The opportunities are there for the taking.”

The agreement with Indonesia builds on the success of the three free-trade agreements with China, Korea and Japan.

"A whole range of Australian products receive preferential access to more than a billion potential customers in North Asia, thanks to provisions negotiated by the Australian Government.”

On January 1, further tariff cuts on more than 7000 Australian products came into effect, creating more export opportunities for local businesses.

"Our North Asia FTAs give local exporters a competitive edge in these key markets, boosting opportunities for more sales abroad and more jobs in regional Australia. They also lay the foundation for stronger flows of two-way investment,” Mr Pitt said.

Australia will also eliminate tariffs of pesticides and herbicides coming from Indonesian suppliers to put them on an equal footing with out other major trading partners.