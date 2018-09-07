Our top bloody legends

LIFE SAVER: Hervey Bay local Peter Newsome has donated 257 times, he is pictured here with Jacinta O'Brien from the Hervey Bay Donor Centre.

HERVEY Bay's bloody legends have saved the lives of more than 24,000 Australians.

Raymond Contojohn is one of the 75 local blood donors who are being celebrated this National Blood Donor Week.

Mr Contojohn has donated 351 times, taking out the top blood donor spot for the Fraser Coast this year.

The 64-year-old retiree started donating 48 years ago at age 17 and is estimated to have saved 1000 lives in that time.

"I started donating blood when I was 16 with my dad, who was a regular donor,” he said.

"Over the past 48 years I have been able to convince my wife, my children, my son-in-law and even my grandson all to donate blood. I went with them the first time just like my dad went with me.”

Mr Contojohn doesn't even let being away from Hervey Bay stop him from his regular donation schedule, having donated while on holidays in Mackay, Cairns, Port Macquarie, Lismore, Bundaberg and Cleveland.

"I say to people, just roll up your sleeves and give it a go - it's the best way to help other people,” he said.

"If you are healthy and can donate, why wouldn't you? My daughter-in-law had a spleen removed and she needed plasma to survive.”

"The staff there are like family.”

"My values are my values and I wouldn't enforce them on anyone else but all you are giving is a little bit of time.

"The people that work there don't get the credit and they are an absolutely marvellous bunch of people, they make you feel good and take fear away for the new people,” he said.

Mr Contojohn will be recognised along with Hervey Bay's other milestone blood donors at a special donor award ceremony.

You can donate blood at Hervey Bay's Australian Red Cross Blood Donation Centre at 43 Hunter St, Pialba or call 13 14 95.