Our top real estate agents see positive outlook for market

Raine and Horne Hervey Bay sales agent Matt Phillips, sales manager Tim Wessling, Auctioneer Bruce Allom and agents Stephen King and Michael Korkou at the 2018 Raine and Horne Queensland and Northern Rivers Awards. Contributed

FRASER Coast real estate agents rated the best in the industry only see a positive outlook for our property market now and into the future.

Their efforts are also being recognised at state and national awards ceremonies.

Most recently Elders Hervey Bay sales agent Jacqueline Farag was shocked to win several national awards including the top settled sales and gross commission for Elders Australia-wide at the company's awards night at the weekend.

Ms Farag believes there is a lot of positivity in the local market as buyers start to see value.

"I believe we'll end up with a positive incline in growth of property value in the future.”

Two agents have picked awards through RateMyAgent 2018.

Remax principal Adam Kratzmann said his team jumped onboard RateMyAgent only six months ago and were awarded agency of the year.

Carter Cooper Realty's Kim Carter won the Agent of the Year award.

Delighted to be named the top agent in Hervey Bay for the second year running, Ms Carter said buyer enquiry remained steady.

"Our office has signed over $12 million in contracts since the first of January,” she said.

Raine and Horne Hervey Bay has retained its crown for the Number One auction sales office in Queensland at the company's state awards.

The Bay team has held on to the auction shield since 2006.

The office was also in the top 10 in Queensland for both dollar value and the number of sales.

Raine and Horne sales agent Stephen King was in the top three in the state for auction sales.