OUR VOICE: Groundswell of support for indigenous rights push

TREATY, VOICE, TRUTH: Shereen Currie speaking about her experience at the National Uluru Convention. Jessica Cook

AS HUNDREDS gathered at Australia's beating heart, Shereene Currie was there.

She witnessed history being made in May 2017 as a landmark statement was delivered, calling for major changes to the status and recognition of First Nations people in Australia.

Recalling that historic day while speaking at University of the Sunshine Coast's Hervey Bay campus on Tuesday, Ms Currie proved the fire ignited by the Uluru Statement from the Heart had not dimmed.

"Treaty!” she declared, fist held proudly in the air.

Ms Currie has added her voice to a grass-roots movement, calling for the creation of a Butchulla-specific version of the Uluru Statement.

The Uluru Convention delegate's story was just one of a series of moving moments at the Central Queensland Indigenous Development event, held to cap off NAIDOC Week.

The 2019 NAIDOC theme, Voice, Treaty, Truth, reflects the core principles of the Uluru Statement.

CQID chief executive officer, Jason Field, said the statement would enable the Butchulla community to speak for itself on important issues.

"It's really around providing an opportunity to have a voice in the grass-roots community,” Mr Field said.

"With that voice it's being able to give an opportunity to make change within their communities to assist them to get to where they need to get to, to be stronger and more supportive families.”

"It gives an opportunity for this community to drive an agenda which is impacting on issues they're facing and have a voice locally to rectify that.”

Mr Field called on government bodies to partner with and support the indigenous community in delivering programs and solutions.

"It can be both in-kind and financial but it's around rectifying the wrongs of the past and really giving the opportunity for the indigenous grass-roots people to support the local community, so they are a thriving community like everyone else,” he said.