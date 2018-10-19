Menu
RELAY FOR US: Chronicle Warriors Relay For Life Team Alistair Brightman, Vicki Seddon, Brett Hanwright, Lisa Lee, Helen Rekdale and Jessica Cook.
Alistair Brightman
Our Warriors' heart-felt fund journey

WHAT do staff-made lunches and a toilet have in common?

It's not what you think.

They are both raising critical funds for cancer research and are just a few of the money-making ideas the Fraser Coast Chronicle's team has come up with for this year's Hervey Bay Relay for Life.

The 11 members of the Chronicle Warriors have raised more than $11,000 towards cancer support and research.

Our team has run a money board, raffles of gift baskets at cinema nights and raffles for our own-award winning photographer's work.

Even non-team members have pitched in to cook lavish lunches for staff in return for a donation.

The menu spanned from pulled pork rolls to a Mexican inspired spread, curried sausages and a roast lamb, chicken and potato bake banquet.

Finding humour in the face of a serious issue, the advertising staff punked businesses by chaining a purple fundraising toilet to stores.

To relocate or free the purple potty, businesses could donate to the cause.

Key account executive Helen Rekendale, a cancer survivor herself, said the team had been actively raising funds since August for their second time participating in the event.

"There are so many people we have to thank, the Indy Foundation, Hervey Bay RSL and Hervey Norman furniture and electrical for their contributions with raffles and prizes,” she said.

"We work with a great team and a very passionate general manager. This cause is close to many of our hearts and we are pleased to continue our support.”

