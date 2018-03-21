Our future politician on mission to fight feminism

ON TOP: Fraser Lions Club's Robin Fairleigh and Youth of the Year, 17-year-old Lily Moon.

WITH a passion for fighting feminism and plans to become a politician, Lily Moon has made it her mission to make sure the voices of the people are heard.

Which makes it no surprise she was awarded the Lions Youth of the Year award 2018.

"I really think it's an accomplishment that will stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.

"I get to be heard by the people." Lily was among a number of other 15 to 19-year-old's who entered.

Lily, along with the others, were required to deliver two two minute speeches.

One answering whether they believe the legal drinking age should be raised to 21 and what they thought were the main concerns for the world entering 2018.

Entrants could then deliver a five minute speech on the topic of their choice.

The grade 12 Fraser Coast Anglican College student based her speech on modern feminism, a topic of which she felt everyone needed to be more educated.

"The thing with my speech was that I believe everyone should be a feminist," she said.

"Feminism is all inclusive regardless of your gender, race, your sexuality, spirituality, wherever you come from, wherever you're going.

"I just wanted to tell people it's okay to stand up for what you believe in."

Lily was also awarded the Fraser Lions Club Public Speaking award.

When she isn't at school fulfilling her duties as Arts Captain, Lily helps tutor younger children and is currently involved in the Z-PAC theatre production, Godspell.