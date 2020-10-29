Ousted Bachie expects backlash after ‘dummy spit’

Coast wakeboarder James Boggia was left to contemplate some big life changes after his "dummy spit" on the Bachelorette saw him eliminated from the reality TV show.

The Sunshine Coast wakeboarding pro was disappointed but unsurprised he failed to score a rose on Wednesday night.

"I spat the dummy a bit and I didn't know how to control my emotions with circumstances that wouldn't be happening in the real world," he said.

"I've got to cop that on the chin."

Boggia said the nature of the show, during which 20 eligible bachelors try to win over two single ladies, amplified his emotions.

Professional wake boarder and Sunshine Coast local James Boggia.

"It wouldn't happen like that in the outside world, you're never going to go for the same girl as your best friend," he said.

"It was just a different experience that I don't think I was ready for.

"I've got to look back on it and change some things and go again."

The Maroochydore single entered the reality television show to find love after spending almost a decade travelling the world focused on carving out a professional wakeboarding career.

Sadly, it wasn't to be.

"I was there looking to find a woman but unfortunately it didn't pay out," Boggia said.

"It was pretty upsetting but that's life."

Boggia was expecting a social media backlash from viewers now that he has left the Bachelorette mansion.

He said he wasn't too concerned about the negative attention.

"To be honest people can judge me as much as they want," he said.

"They don't really know me as a person. Unless you are in my close group of friends I couldn't care less."