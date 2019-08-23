OUT AND ABOUT: Top things to do this weekend on Fraser Coast

TAKING FLIGHT: Maryborough's Wings, Warbirds and Wheels event is on today.

CHECK out the top things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

There's plenty to see and do for the whole weekend and most events have free entry.

TODAY

Fraser Coast Record Fair

When: Saturday, 9am to 3pm

Where: Pialba Hall, Main St

What: The first Fraser Coast Record Fair will be held today from 9am to 3pm. Not only is it a day for vinyl record fans, but many other collectibles and memorabilia will be on offer.

Cost: Entry costs a gold coin donation.

Wings, Wheels and Warbirds

When: Saturday from 9am

Where: Maryborough Airport

What: A fun day for all the family featuring aircraft, car and historic displays, market stalls, food and refreshments hosted by the Maryborough Aero Club. Entry is free but a donation would be appreciated.

Cost: Free

St Helens Family Field Day

When: 10am-2pm

Where: St Helens State School

What: Come and join St Helens at their annual family fun day.

Cost: Free

Fraser Coast Community Ride/Cruise

When: From 7.30am-11.30am.

Where: The event will start at the carpark at the Brolga Theatre.

What: The route will see riders and drivers regroup on Saltwater Creek Rd before having a car and bike parade down Pallas Street, turning right onto Walker St and regrouping on Walker St at the cemetery.

A sausage sizzle will be provided.

Cost: Registration is $5. To find out more, call 0409 575 294.

TOMORROW

The Handmade Expo Markets Hervey Bay

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: The expo offers the best in handmade, hand baked and homegrown products from across the region and beyond.

There will be more than 80 sites as well as food and drinks available.

ALL WEEKEND

Miss Bilby and the Moss-Covered Cleric

When: 2pm and 7.30pm today and 2pm tomorrow.

Where: ZPAC Theatre Hervey Bay

What: Miss Bilby and the Moss-Covered Cleric is a light-hearted spoof both of an Agatha Christie whodunnit and of bad radio drama, with every cliche of plot and sound effect. Hilariously, all sound effects are produced on stage in the most ingenious and funny ways, with sound effects being the star of the show. Written to be read aloud from scripts (so there are no lines to be learnt, no costumes and no set) this play was created as a large-cast celebrity fund raiser.

Cost:

Tickets are $27.50, $22 for concessions and $16.50 for students.