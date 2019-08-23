OUT AND ABOUT: Top things to do this weekend on Fraser Coast
CHECK out the top things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.
There's plenty to see and do for the whole weekend and most events have free entry.
TODAY
Fraser Coast Record Fair
When: Saturday, 9am to 3pm
Where: Pialba Hall, Main St
What: The first Fraser Coast Record Fair will be held today from 9am to 3pm. Not only is it a day for vinyl record fans, but many other collectibles and memorabilia will be on offer.
Cost: Entry costs a gold coin donation.
Wings, Wheels and Warbirds
When: Saturday from 9am
Where: Maryborough Airport
What: A fun day for all the family featuring aircraft, car and historic displays, market stalls, food and refreshments hosted by the Maryborough Aero Club. Entry is free but a donation would be appreciated.
Cost: Free
St Helens Family Field Day
When: 10am-2pm
Where: St Helens State School
What: Come and join St Helens at their annual family fun day.
Cost: Free
Fraser Coast Community Ride/Cruise
When: From 7.30am-11.30am.
Where: The event will start at the carpark at the Brolga Theatre.
What: The route will see riders and drivers regroup on Saltwater Creek Rd before having a car and bike parade down Pallas Street, turning right onto Walker St and regrouping on Walker St at the cemetery.
A sausage sizzle will be provided.
Cost: Registration is $5. To find out more, call 0409 575 294.
TOMORROW
The Handmade Expo Markets Hervey Bay
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: The expo offers the best in handmade, hand baked and homegrown products from across the region and beyond.
There will be more than 80 sites as well as food and drinks available.
Cost: $15 per person, covers ammunition, hearing protection and firearm use
ALL WEEKEND
Miss Bilby and the Moss-Covered Cleric
When: 2pm and 7.30pm today and 2pm tomorrow.
Where: ZPAC Theatre Hervey Bay
What: Miss Bilby and the Moss-Covered Cleric is a light-hearted spoof both of an Agatha Christie whodunnit and of bad radio drama, with every cliche of plot and sound effect. Hilariously, all sound effects are produced on stage in the most ingenious and funny ways, with sound effects being the star of the show. Written to be read aloud from scripts (so there are no lines to be learnt, no costumes and no set) this play was created as a large-cast celebrity fund raiser.
Cost:
Tickets are $27.50, $22 for concessions and $16.50 for students.