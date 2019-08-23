Out of control bushfire ‘suspicious’

FIREFIGHTERS and firebombing planes have been battling to contain a major bushfire in the Tweed which is burning out of control and thought to have started in suspicious circumstances.

The blaze along Kyogle Rd at Terragon has already burnt out 250 hectares, according to a spokesman for Rural Fire Service (RFS) NSW.

Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade took this photo of the situation at Terragon in the Tweed last night. Picture: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

There's unconfirmed reports a shed has been damaged in the fire, but no other property is known to be affected.

The fire, which RFS was alerted to about 12.30pm Thursday, was burning in a slow southerly direction as of 9am and still "being controlled".

Firefighters have been identifying containment lines.

The bushfire has been burning southwest of Uki and south of Wollumbin National Park.

Firefighters from Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade on the job at Terragon in the Tweed last night. Picture: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

Firefighters have provided protection for a number of rural properties along Kyogle Rd.

Residents along Rowlands Creed Rd, south of Uki, were last night warned to enact their bushfire survival plans and to leave immediately, if they planned to move from the area.

Bushfire conditions change fast and residents have been advised to monitor the situation closely.

Kyogle Rd has been closed between Charlie Hall dam and McDonalds Rd.

The RFS 737 Large Air Tanker firebomber has been working alongside other aircraft and the ground crews to slow the spread of the bushfire.

The blaze, burning during high fire danger conditions, was less than two hours from properties late on Thursday.

The fire at Terragon in the Tweed, near Uki and Byrrill Creek, last night. Picture: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade



"Under these conditions, fires can be difficult to control," an RFS alert read.

"Embers may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires.

"These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front."

Residents who live in the area but were away from home were told they may not be able to safely return.

Firefighters from Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade at the Terragon fire in the Tweed last night. Picture: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

Roads may be closed without warning.

A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said its crews finished in the area about 7.20pm last night.

Phone the Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737 for more information.