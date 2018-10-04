Out-of-control teen threatens to ram a police officer

A TEENAGER who threatened to ram a police officer with his car during a reckless crime spree won't hold a driver's licence for several years.

Hervey Bay Magistrates court heard Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards draw a comparison between 18-year-old Timothy Kane Cameron's crimes to the recent incident where a police officer was allegedly mowed down by teens in a car.

On September 8, Cameron accelerated a car towards an officer near a Pialba playground.

Luckily, the teen hit the brakes on his silver Daewoo just in time to avoid what could have been a potentially fatal collision.

The dumb and dangerous decision to threaten to ram the cop was part of a maddening few weeks for Cameron, in which he racked up 28 charges.

In his whirlwind crime spree, the Hervey Bay man was also involved in a hit-and-run on the esplanade in which he damaged a random car before taking off. He had also been caught driving on the wrong side of Boat Harbour Dr late at night with his car lights off.

At one point, he led police on a foot chase through Hervey Bay and hid in a petrol station.

While at large and wanted by police, Cameron was found sleeping in a car in Gladstone. Police had to smash the vehicle's windows to arrest him.

Cameron pleaded guilty to all 28 charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They included multiple counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving unlicensed.

Both the prosecutor and magistrate agreed that threatening to ram the officer was the most worrying of them all.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards even referred to Peter McAuley, the officer from Ipswich currently in a critical condition, to demonstrate just how serious it was.

Cameron, who had no criminal history, will be feeling the lash of his bad decisions for the years to come.

He was fined $13,154, disqualified from driving for several years, placed on probation and intensive corrections order, and left with a suspended jail sentence hanging over his head.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell explained that Cameron's life had spiralled out of control following the death of his mother, leading to him to develop an addiction to marijuana and the drug ice.

Cameron appeared to become emotional at the mention of his mother. Ms Powell passed an apology from Cameron to the police officer he threatened.