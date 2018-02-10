Out of sister's shadow

KICK: The Waves' Skye Zielke, who is Brisbane Lions player Emma Zielke's sister, will play today.

KICK: The Waves' Skye Zielke, who is Brisbane Lions player Emma Zielke's sister, will play today. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: Inspired by her sister, Skye Zielke wants to show the world she can play Aussie rules too.

Skye will make her debut for The Waves today when they take on Brothers in the first official AFL Wide Bay women's match.

The Waves player is the sister of Brisbane Lions women's captain Emma Zielke.

"She likes to think that (she inspired me),” Skye said jokingly.

"I sort of hit her up and said what local football team I could play for.

"She knew about The Waves and that's how it came about.”

Skye lived in Victoria for the past few years but was never interested in playing.

The avid netballer said the time was right to give it a go.

"It was time to try something,” she said.

"I watched Emma a lot playing for the Lions and seeing her play opened my eyes.”

And Skye hasn't looked back.

"It's been heaps of fun,” she said.

"But for me, learning to take a mark has been tough.”

Skye admits some netball skills have not carried over to Aussie rules.

"In netball you are used to staying on one player,” she said.

"If someone is there close to you in Aussie rules, you need to mark them.”

Skye was part of the Lightning Carnival last week in Maryborough and said it was a good hit-out for the side.

She looks likely to play in defence and said the team was aiming to have plenty of fun when they play.

"I feel I'm really good in defence because of my netball days,” she said.

"We're not going in looking to win all of our games.

"We just hope to work really well as a team.”

There is more on The Waves and Bulldogs in the NewsMail on Saturday.