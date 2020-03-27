Menu
Local golfers continue to play through the pandemic
Golf

OUT OF THE ROUGH Local clubs adapting to pandemic

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
GOLF: As reality sets in about the changes to lifestyle due to the pandemic golfers are still playing the game they love while they can.

Pro shop managers and pros realise the need to remain open is creating innovation with how they deliver the game to their members.

Pool noodles inside hole cups or turning the hole cup upside down are some of the measures our golf clubs are using to ensure limited or no touching.

Regular announcements about social distancing broadcast over the course public address system remind golfers to adhere to the new rules.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay Golf Clubs are reporting weekly competition numbers are down between 20 and 50 per cent on normal competitions but understand that should be expected during these times.

Hervey Bay Golf Club professional Gerry Taylor is ensuring all conditions that are required to stay open are being met.

“We are one of the only sports left open and we need our members to follow the guidelines for all of us,” Taylor said.

He understands at present it is a privilege to play during these times.

Golf Australia is providing daily updates to clubs and members to ensure they have the most up-to-date information.

