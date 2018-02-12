Out of town guests for By The C give economy a spike

DEDICATED FAN: Barb Holland was one of many who travelled Hervey Bay for the By the C event.

AN INFLUX of thousands of visitors for the By The C concert on Saturday night gave the Hervey Bay economy a much-needed economic spike.

Travelling rock fans helped sky-rocket room bookings for hotels and motels during what is traditionally one of the most quiet times of the year.

By The C event organiser Robyn Peachey said visitors made up about 50 per cent of tickets sales.

Stacie Schilling of Ramada Hervey Bay said the hotel was fully booked during the weekend, with a large portion of guests there specifically for the event.

In comparison to this time last year, only half of the rooms were full.

"As usual, guests say they will come back or that they will return to buy a house,” Ms Schilling said.

"They comment on how relaxed and beautiful it is here.”

She said there were heavy bookings into the next week too.

Kim Curry from Bay Apartments on the esplanade echoed the trend, she said they too were booked up thanks to the music festival.

"Traditionally February is a quieter time in Hervey Bay,” Ms Curry said.

"We had eight apartments fully booked out for groups.

John Farnham fan Barb Holland was one of thousands who travelled to Hervey Bay for the festival.

She sung on stage with the Aussie king of pop himself as part of a choir at a domestic violence awareness event last year.

And now she has seen him perform live for the first time as part of the audience.

"He was a amazing,” Ms Holland said.

"For a man of his age he has so much energy and so positive.

"It was a beautiful atmosphere

At 61 years young, she hopes to have the same energy as Farnham when she is his age.