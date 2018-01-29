Menu
OUTAGE: 1700 residents left without power

Blake Antrobus
by

ABOUT 1700 Fraser Coast residents have been left without power on Monday morning.

Power was cut to properties across Burrum Heads, Pacific Haven and Howard about 11.30am.

A spokesman from Energy Queensland said the power was cut to enable crews to repair a cross-arm that gave way.

The cross-arm was previously damaged by a heavy storm.

The spokesman said power was expected to remain off for about three hours.

It's the second outage in days after hundreds of Fraser Coast homes went dark over the weekend due to damage to an underground cable in Snapper St.

Topics:  burrum heads fcemergency fraser coast howard pacific haven power outage storm damage

Fraser Coast Chronicle
