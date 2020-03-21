Outback airport closed following crash landing

FIVE people have narrowly avoided serious injuries after the plane they were travelling in crash landed.

The Courier Mail understands five passengers were on-board the light aircraft when its landing wheels failed to deploy, causing it to skid across the runway about 11.20am today in Roma, in outback Queensland.



Noone was hurt in the landing with all passengers able to exit the plane by themselves.



The Roma airport was shut down while emergency services responded to the crash.



Roma is about 430km inland from Brisbane.



