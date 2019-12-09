Menu
Zakarey Bainbridge of Isis runs into Kristian Colasimone of the Waves.
Zakarey Bainbridge of Isis runs into Kristian Colasimone of the Waves.

Outcome decided for Bundaberg Rugby League next season

Shane Jones
by
9th Dec 2019 8:31 PM
The Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters at this stage will not be entering the Bundaberg Rugby League next season in A-grade.

The NewsMail can reveal the BRL board voted to not allow the teams into the competition, opting to have six A-grade teams in the competition.

The decision behind it was based on keeping the competition sustainable and not stretching the player numbers in the area.

At this stage the option for Isis is to either field an under-18 side in the BRL and follow Eastern Suburbs around and not play A-grade.

The other, which applies to Burnett Cutters as well, is to play seniors in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

Both clubs now have the option to appeal the decision to the Queensland Rugby League, which is likely to happen.

More to come.

