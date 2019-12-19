Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
Sport

Outcome revealed in clubs bid to play in the BRL A-grade

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
19th Dec 2019 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters will not be playing A-grade in the Bundaberg Rugby League in 2020.

The clubs found out late yesterday afternoon after an appeal was heard by the Queensland Rugby League Central Division on Tuesday.

The three person appeals board found no reason to overturn the decision by the Bundaberg Rugby League.

According to the appeals board every angle was looked at.

The recommendation from the QRL Central Division now is for Isis to play its under-18 team in the BRL and then play seniors in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The Cutters have been recommended to play in the NDRL as well.

Both clubs will then be looked at in 2021 in the BRL for A-grade if they can show they are ready to play in the A-grade, reserves and under-18, which according to the QRL Central Division it isn't possible right now.

The NewsMail has sought comment from both the Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters.

Both clubs will not be able to appeal the decision with the process final for them not to play in the A-grade.

More to come.

burnett cutters isis devils
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rock solid effort brings joy to Bay's elderly

        premium_icon Rock solid effort brings joy to Bay's elderly

        News Kirami Residential Aged Care Facility recently displayed the rock garden for the residents to brighten up their day and spark conversations between residents during...

        Christmas carols for Hervey Bay children’s ward

        premium_icon Christmas carols for Hervey Bay children’s ward

        News Volunteers from Community Lifestyles Agency have been coming to the hospital for...

        Arson accused in tears at spending Christmas in custody

        premium_icon Arson accused in tears at spending Christmas in custody

        News The 19-year-old has already spent two nights in the watch house

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.