Outcome revealed in clubs bid to play in the BRL A-grade

TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.

LEAGUE: The Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters will not be playing A-grade in the Bundaberg Rugby League in 2020.

The clubs found out late yesterday afternoon after an appeal was heard by the Queensland Rugby League Central Division on Tuesday.

The three person appeals board found no reason to overturn the decision by the Bundaberg Rugby League.

According to the appeals board every angle was looked at.

The recommendation from the QRL Central Division now is for Isis to play its under-18 team in the BRL and then play seniors in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The Cutters have been recommended to play in the NDRL as well.

Both clubs will then be looked at in 2021 in the BRL for A-grade if they can show they are ready to play in the A-grade, reserves and under-18, which according to the QRL Central Division it isn't possible right now.

The NewsMail has sought comment from both the Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters.

Both clubs will not be able to appeal the decision with the process final for them not to play in the A-grade.

