Outdoor cinema, skateboard lessons at Stockland

DURING the day, there's skateboard lessons on offer and in the evening, the carpark transforms into an outdoor cinema.

Stockland Hervey Bay has turned it up for the summer school holidays with its new entertainment zone, set up outside near the centre's food court car park.

Movies including Back to the Future, Jumanji and The Princess Bride will run nightly starting at 7.30pm until Monday.

So bring a chair or rug to sit on and enjoy the outdoor cinema experience.

Plus, there is free popcorn.

Tonight's cinema will feature the popular movie Ghostbusters.

To receive a general admission ticket, which admits two, spend $10 or more at any Stockland Hervey Bay retailer.

For those interested in the skate clinic, sessions are running at 10am, noon, 2pm and 4pm daily also until Monday.

The lessons, taught by professionals, are suited for riders of all abilities from beginners to advanced.

For the adults tagging along to watch, there's a VIP section where you can sit back and relax in comfort.

Skateboard sessions can be booked online at eventbrite. com.au.