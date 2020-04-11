Outdoor fun with sunny skies expected on Easter Sunday

Helen Cleeland taking advantage of clear skies by watering the plants in her backyard. Photo: Cody Fox

Helen Cleeland taking advantage of clear skies by watering the plants in her backyard. Photo: Cody Fox

GARDEN cricket, games and outdoor fun are on the cards for the Easter long weekend, with sunny skies across the Fraser Coast expected tomorrow.

Families should be able to make the most of their Easter Sunday by planning backyard activities, while adhering to the advice to stay at home.

Strict social distancing measures and regulations around public gatherings are impacting how communities are celebrating Easter.

Normally, people would be flocking to beaches, parks and other public facilities for some family time.

Hundreds of thousands of Australians would also have packed into the country’s campsites and caravan parks.

But 2020 will be the year families have to make the most of the weather in their own backyards.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a warm long weekend for the Bay.

Maximum temperatures will peak at around 30 degrees today, with a 20 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected on Easter Sunday, with the mercury reaching about 28.

With no rain on the cards, the Easter egg hunt should be a fun outdoor adventure.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected again on Easter Monday, with just a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Similar conditions have been forecast for Maryborough.

A maximum of 31 degrees is expected today.

Sunny skies again on Easter Sunday with a top of 29, while there is just a 5 per cent chance of rain on Easter Monday.

If you are camping at home you might want to keep that umbrella handy just in case there is a light shower.