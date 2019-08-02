'Outgoing tomboy' makes her entrance on The Bachelor

Chancellor State College graduate Monique Morley is one of eight new bachelorettes who joined The Bachelor tonight.

MAKING her debut on The Bachelor as an intruder was a wild experience for Monique Morley.

The fashion designer, who grew up in Maroochydore, was one of eight women to join the fray on Ten's hit reality dating show tonight. Typically, intruders don't make an entrance until later in the season.

"It looks like it was the day after, but more time had passed in between the episodes. Coming in as a 'intruder' was a bit of a surprise and it was really hard. The last thing (the original) 20 girls want is another eight new women," she told the Daily.

"Intense would be a good word to describe it. It was crazy, like being in a zoo where you're all in one enclosure and everyone's a different animal.

"I'm a bit of a country girl and the city girls were very competitive. I learned that the hard way."

The Chancellor State College graduate runs her own lingerie line Intimates by Monique but had to put her business on hold three years ago when she was in a motorcycle accident.

"I had to pull back and stop for a while to rehabilitate," she said.

"When you're running your own business where you sell and market everything yourself it's very time consuming, so I had to have a lot of time off. It kind of set me back, but I'm getting back into it all now.

"I'm a person who believes everything happens for a reason. I had been approached for a few shows, but The Bachelor happened to be at a time in my life where it just seemed meant to be.

"I didn't go on the show for my brand. I just thought 'I'm going to do this for me and see what happens'."

Ms Morley has been linked to Rhys Power, the brother of MAFS star Jessika Power. A post from a pool party in Bali last year shows the pair at least know each other:

Describing herself as an outgoing tomboy who loves fashion, Monique makes no apologies for "being a little bit extra".

"I definitely did stir a bit in the house. I'm very loud and I have no filter," she said. "I'm used to hanging out with guys, so 27 other girls was a lot."

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.