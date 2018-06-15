Outlying schools share in $1.4 million budget win
MARYBOROUGH'S outlying schools are among the few local winners in this year's budget with close to $1.4 million being allocated for major upgrades across the electorate.
It follows the State Government's budget being handed down on Wednesday.
As part of the $1.4 million for the region's schools, $300,000 will be split between state schools in Albert, Mungar and Tiaro for STEM programs, student support upgrades and an outdoor learning area respectively.
$250,000 will go towards upgrading Brooweena State School while Granville will receive about $223,000 for playground upgrades.
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a "good, traditional budget for education.”
"I said upon re-election the next budget would be one of education; this is delivering on that promise,” Mr Saunders said.
"We need to make sure our outlying schools got the money for the necessary upgrades.”
Roadworks will also receive a boost, with $1.7 million allocated for upgrades to the Cooloola Coast Rd near Maryborough.
An additional $1 million will be spent on acquiring a new bridge for Saltwater Creek to create better access to Aldershot.
Mr Saunders revealed Howard's electrical substation would also receive $1.787 million for an upgrade to solve problems with electricity supply.
The total project is expected to cost about $8.194 million.
"That's to solve network performance issues that have been affecting the Howard, Torbanlea and the Burrum district,” Mr Saunders said.