Outlying schools share in $1.4 million budget win

FUNDING WIN: Brooweena State School is one of many outlying schools in the electorate that has received State Government funding for major upgrades.

FUNDING WIN: Brooweena State School is one of many outlying schools in the electorate that has received State Government funding for major upgrades. Megan Pope FRA050712brooweena6

MARYBOROUGH'S outlying schools are among the few local winners in this year's budget with close to $1.4 million being allocated for major upgrades across the electorate.

It follows the State Government's budget being handed down on Wednesday.

As part of the $1.4 million for the region's schools, $300,000 will be split between state schools in Albert, Mungar and Tiaro for STEM programs, student support upgrades and an outdoor learning area respectively.

$250,000 will go towards upgrading Brooweena State School while Granville will receive about $223,000 for playground upgrades.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a "good, traditional budget for education.”

"I said upon re-election the next budget would be one of education; this is delivering on that promise,” Mr Saunders said.

"We need to make sure our outlying schools got the money for the necessary upgrades.”

Roadworks will also receive a boost, with $1.7 million allocated for upgrades to the Cooloola Coast Rd near Maryborough.

An additional $1 million will be spent on acquiring a new bridge for Saltwater Creek to create better access to Aldershot.

Mr Saunders revealed Howard's electrical substation would also receive $1.787 million for an upgrade to solve problems with electricity supply.

The total project is expected to cost about $8.194 million.

"That's to solve network performance issues that have been affecting the Howard, Torbanlea and the Burrum district,” Mr Saunders said.