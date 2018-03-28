Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cherish-Rose Lavelle was diagnosed with an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January at just 11-years-old.
Cherish-Rose Lavelle was diagnosed with an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January at just 11-years-old. Inge Hansen
News

Outpour of community support for ‘brave’ school girl

Jessica Cook
by
28th Mar 2018 2:25 PM

THE community has left well wishes and support for a local school girl after she returned home following chemotherapy to treat a 10kg tumour.

Cherish-Rose Lavelle's tumour now weighs 2kg but still must wait until the tumor has shrunk further before surgery can be performed to clear her body of cancer cells.

The 11-year-olds mother has thanked the Fraser Coast community for their support.

"We're so grateful to the community and to everyone who has supported us."

Harry Blucher "Welcome home and I hope you have a great Easter with family n friends."

Renae Cameron "Welcome home beautiful girl and enjoy your Easter with loved ones."

Sheree Simmonds "Keep being brave beautiful."

Janine Cawthray "Welcome home sweetheart."

Geneal Hohn Kershaw "Sending huge hugs love & magical wishes for a much speedy recovery."

Craig Rowan "Have a long and happy life girl, may all your dreams come true."

Sharon Hodge "Hope you feel great. You're an amazing girl. Best of luck for your homecoming."

Muzza Hills "I remember her when she was in Hazelmere village, she loved the pool, good health."

Related Items

Show More
cherish-rose lavelle fccommunity fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Australian Idol winner set to return to Fraser Coast

Australian Idol winner set to return to Fraser Coast

Music Guy Sebastian will perform new hits as well as old favourites during the show.

Popular Maryborough cafe closes its doors

Popular Maryborough cafe closes its doors

News The cafe closed down last week.

Possible heavy rainfall and dangerous surf at Easter

Possible heavy rainfall and dangerous surf at Easter

Weather Currently there are hazardous surf and marine wind warnings.

REVEALED: The top driver distractions to avoid this Easter

REVEALED: The top driver distractions to avoid this Easter

News Have you fallen into any of these common traps?

  • 28th Mar 2018 4:51 PM

Local Partners