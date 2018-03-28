Outpour of community support for ‘brave’ school girl

Cherish-Rose Lavelle was diagnosed with an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January at just 11-years-old.

Cherish-Rose Lavelle was diagnosed with an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January at just 11-years-old. Inge Hansen

THE community has left well wishes and support for a local school girl after she returned home following chemotherapy to treat a 10kg tumour.

Cherish-Rose Lavelle's tumour now weighs 2kg but still must wait until the tumor has shrunk further before surgery can be performed to clear her body of cancer cells.

The 11-year-olds mother has thanked the Fraser Coast community for their support.

"We're so grateful to the community and to everyone who has supported us."

Harry Blucher "Welcome home and I hope you have a great Easter with family n friends."

Renae Cameron "Welcome home beautiful girl and enjoy your Easter with loved ones."

Sheree Simmonds "Keep being brave beautiful."

Janine Cawthray "Welcome home sweetheart."

Geneal Hohn Kershaw "Sending huge hugs love & magical wishes for a much speedy recovery."

Craig Rowan "Have a long and happy life girl, may all your dreams come true."

Sharon Hodge "Hope you feel great. You're an amazing girl. Best of luck for your homecoming."

Muzza Hills "I remember her when she was in Hazelmere village, she loved the pool, good health."