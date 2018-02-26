Outrage over MP's stance on using emergency department

READERS have reacted mainly with anger after a federal MP advised those unable to afford a visit to the GP to present to hospital emergency departments.

Dawson MP George Christensen said it was everyone's right to use public hospital emergency departments for all health concerns as an alternative to paying to see a general practitioner, although it was not preferred.

Bonnie Carmichael: "What a great idea, have emergency department full of people with a cold or sore spot.”

"What is wrong with some of these people.

"How did he become a MP to start with if that is his thinking?”

Bruce Christopher: "One of the reasons Medicare is struggling to cover health costs is the overuse of more expensive services such as emergency services.”

"What he is encouraging would make the system even worse.

"It is very poor form for people with minor complaints standing in the same line at ER which needs to focus on more serious and life threatening cases.”

Ilona Marquardt: "It shows he never had a need for anything, always had a big bank account and can easily pay for the best doctors or best of anything.”

"Maybe he needs to live on a pension with no benefits.”

Betty Neucom: "I have read the criticism from some people, but have they had to pay for doctors visits?”

Stephen Matthews: "So these ad's on TV about blocking up emergency department's in hospital's with minor ailments must have confused him ..he's not very bright..is he.”

Ashton James: "Isn't it still going to cost money to go to emergency unless you have a healthcare card?”