Kyrgios makes explosive exit from Miami Masters

Nick Kyrgios hit one of the shots of the year. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP

Nick Kyrgios has made an explosive exit from the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami, clashing with the umpire before succumbing in the fourth round to Borna Coric.

Both players received code violations for racquet abuse as Coric recovered from a set down to progress to the quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win.

But the 11th-seeded Coric's victory was overshadowed by Kyrgios's antics. Kyrgios approached chair umpire Fergus Murphy to sarcastically congratulate the Irishman's controlling of the match after being docked a point penalty while down game point serving at 2-4 in the deciding set.

Having already been warned for his behaviour, the combustible Canberran was sanctioned for saying "f*** you man" to a spectator in the stands.

With the match all but lost, Kyrgios attempted to shake the official's hand at the ensuing changeover before continuing to berate him during the sit-down. "Really good job. Well done," he said.

"You've controlled the environment really, really well."

Kyrgios's earlier complaints to the umpire about crowd disturbances had fallen on deaf ears.

"You've done nothing to keep the fans from yelling out," he said.

Murphy said the fans were merely "enjoying themselves".

Kyrgios later explained the outburst which saw him handed a one point penalty, saying he was tired of copping abuse from the crowd.

The draw was opening up nicely for Kyrgios but he appeared to be fighting against his own body again.

The Australian's movement was limited and he was in early trouble after dropping serve in the first set to fall behind 3-1.

But with Coric serving for a 4-1 lead the 23-year-old dug deep into his bag of tricks to stun his opponent and flip the first set on its head.

After pulling the Croatian forward with a drop shot, Kyrgios attempted to finish the point in style with a lookaway volley.

Unfortunately he couldn't pass Coric, who hit a spinning volley of his own to leave Kyrgios scrambling backwards to retrieve the ball.

The No. 11 seed immediately regretted forcing Kyrgios to find some inspiration - because one of the world's most genius shotmakers found something extra.

Kyrgios' outrageous tweener was just the tonic to fire him up and he grabbed five of the next six games to win the first set 6-4.

The world number 27 continued to look uncomfortable in the second set and was broken to fall behind 4-2 before conceding the set 6-3.

Kyrgios followed Coric's lead (he broke a racket in the first set) by smashing his equipment in frustration.

Kyrgios was broken in the fifth game of the third set but was in position to immediately break back after putting Coric behind 0-40. But he failed to convert any of the three opportunities and after dropping the game, was broken again.

He spent the change of ends sarcastically congratulating the chair umpire, saying "well done" and "good job" and didn't even attempt to play at Coric's serve on match point.