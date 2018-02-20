Outrigger siblings put paddles to the metal for world champs

TAHITI BOUND: Hervey Bay siblings Curtis and Amy Easton raising funds to represent Australia at the World Outrigging Titles in July.

TAHITI BOUND: Hervey Bay siblings Curtis and Amy Easton raising funds to represent Australia at the World Outrigging Titles in July. Alistair Brightman

THESE two siblings are about to take on the world in the rough waters of Tahiti.

Outrigger siblings Amy (19) and Curtis (15) Easton will represent Australia at the 2018 Va'a World Sprint Championships in July.

Amy, who has been paddling since she was eight and competed in the 2016 championships, said it was a privilege to be selected.

"It's not every day that someone from Hervey Bay goes off to compete in this competition," she said.

"It means a lot, the competition is from all over the world, and the Tahitians and New Zealanders are well-known for their sport performance across the globe."

It will mark Curtis' first foray into the competitive scene since he started racing two years ago.

"We're not only representing our clubs, but also our nation, which is great," he said.

The pair will compete from July 16-26.

Amy will race with the Gold Coast Outrigger Canoe Club in the Open Womens while Curtis will race with the Bayside Outrigger Canoe Club. Coach Vanessa Kosmidis said the pair were extremely hard workers "from the moment they got into the water."