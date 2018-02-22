Outrigging: 'They know where Burrum is now'

A strong performance at the National Outrigger Sprint Titles put Burrum District Outriggers on the map.

The club sent its biggest ever squad to the national titles, as 26 members paddled in 33 events.

Club coach Peter McKenzie said it showed the club was growing.

"For a little place, we're on a real growth cycle for membership,” he said.

Zorro Tarnawsky earned silver in the platinum mens V1 final , and Grace Looker a silver in U12 girls OC1 final.

Betty Scorey, combining with platinum women from Cairns and Mooloolaba, qualified to represent Australia at the World Sprints in Tahiti in May. She won several gold medals.

The club's masters mixed, and Golden womens teams made it through to the finals and weren't far off the pace. They gained valuable experience for their first year of competition.

Minnows Kye, U12s Grace and William, U14 Kayden, and U16 Kloe represented the juniors, winning six silvers between them. Platinum men and mixed won silvers in OC6, and V12s.

"Outrigging clubs Australia wide certainly know where Burrum Heads is now ,” McKenzie said.