Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Outstanding debt sparks warning in M'boro court

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
AN OUTSTANDING debt owed to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry sparked a warning from a Maryborough magistrate this week.

Joshua Paul Gibbs, 30, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to contravening a direction or requirement of police.

The court heard the Mungar man had failed to provide identifying particulars.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said if Gibbs received a fine, he had to pay it.

"It's not rocket science,” he said.

Gibbs was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

