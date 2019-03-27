Outstanding debt sparks warning in M'boro court
AN OUTSTANDING debt owed to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry sparked a warning from a Maryborough magistrate this week.
Joshua Paul Gibbs, 30, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to contravening a direction or requirement of police.
The court heard the Mungar man had failed to provide identifying particulars.
Magistrate Terry Duroux said if Gibbs received a fine, he had to pay it.
"It's not rocket science,” he said.
Gibbs was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.