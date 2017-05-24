Outstanding teacher awarded for taking students back in time

A MARYBOROUGH teacher who has helped her students bring the past to life through their learning has been named Fraser Coast Educator of the Year.

Presented by the University of the Sunshine Coast, Riverside Christian College teacher Michelle Gault was awarded $1000 as part of the award, recognising her innovative teaching methods and commitment to achieving outstanding outcomes.

USC Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Birgit Lohmann said Ms Gault had enhanced the learning of her students by creating authentic historical experiences.

"She has connected students with international history experts by using Skype to interview a renowned Jewish history professor and the curator of the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in Poland.

"Students have re-enacted life as soldiers and nurses in World War 1, acted as forensic detectives to solve a cholera death during the Industrial Revolution, and created museum pieces to display to the community."

The other winners included the Riverside Christian College Year 8 team claiming the Innovation in Education Award, Fraser Coast Anglican College Edge Program claiming the Educational Futures Award and Sarah Walker from Urangan State High School being given the Community Partnerships Award.

New categories were introduce this year in a major revamp of the awards, which were open to all teachers and lecturers at regional schools, TAFE, university and registered training organisations.