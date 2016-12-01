Over 300 riders sign-on for Independent Toy Run

Riders assemble at the Tavern during last year's Toy Run.

DURING last year's Toy Run, over 300 riders registered to help out the Fraser Coast community and kids in need.

And this year, organiser Michael Tucker says they're going to see well over that many come through for Sunday's ride.

With less than a week until the annual Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run, Mr Tucker said he was looking forward to helping out members of the community through the efforts of the Independent Riders.

"We want to get all the different groups involved with the event, including not-for-profits and others involved," Mr Tucker said.

"It's all about the community and helping to give back to it."

$1500 has already been donated to charities including the Fraser Coast Family Network, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment (MACE), with a further $1500 being donated before the event starts.

The Ride has enjoyed a prominent 15 year history in the area, with the Ulysses Motorcycle Club having originally organised the event.

After the bikie laws introduced by the Newman government, the event stopped running before being revived in the 2013.

"We were approached by a past organiser of the Toy Run - it seemed like a lot of work, but we said yes," Mr Tucker said.

With people coming from as far as Gladstone and Rockhampton for the event, and groups including the Patriots Queensland Chapter geting on board, Mr Tucker was sure the event would be much more than a charity ride.

"We're very proud of the community, and how we can draw others to spend their money here as well," he said.

The Ride is expected to depart the Westside Tavern in Tinana at 9am on Sunday and proceed to the Botanical Gardens to regroup, before finishing up at Torbanlea with a barbecue in the afternoon.