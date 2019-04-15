Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL BOOKED UP: George Duck from the Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing Club has been tasked with sorting some 3000 books ahead of tomorrow's $1 book sale at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.
ALL BOOKED UP: George Duck from the Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing Club has been tasked with sorting some 3000 books ahead of tomorrow's $1 book sale at the Hervey Bay Boat Club. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

Over 3000 books to be sold for $1 each

Kerrie Alexander
by
15th Apr 2019 2:30 PM

BOOKWORMS will be squirming with delight on Wednesday, April 17, with about 3000 books on sale, for just $1 each, at the Boat Club Monthly Art and Craft Market.

The Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing Club are holding the huge book sale to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

Organiser George Duck said the club had to find an alternative way to raise the annual $500 donation this year due to the Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition, their previous fundraising event, no longer being held.

He said the book sale was a perfect fit.

"Every year the fishing club gave the Salvos $500 for the Red Shield Appeal and, without the comp, we had to find a way to make some money.

"They are all $1 ... where else would you find a book for $1."

Mr Duck said there will be books to suit all ages including craft books, fiction and non-fiction and children's books, plus a big variety of arts and crafts for sale.

The markets are held on the third Wednesday of each month.

The book sale will be held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club in Urangan on Wednesday, April 17 from 9am to 2pm.

More Stories

fccharity fcnews fcwhatson hervey bay boat club salvation army
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Fraser Coast Regional Council has awarded a $7.1 million tender for civil construction works at the site.

    • 15th Apr 2019 12:52 PM
    Palmer agrees to pay workers

    premium_icon Palmer agrees to pay workers

    News Mr Palmer’s political party is contesting a number of seats

    Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    News The man lost control of his vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information