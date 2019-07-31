OVER 50S EXPO: Everything you need to know

LIFESTYLE EXPO: This year's expo will be showcasing the mix of cultures that make up the Fraser Coast with an array of performances planned, just for the over 50s.

THE Over 50's Lifestyle Expo is an opportunity for businesses, government departments and community groups to share information with community members aged 50 years and over on the Fraser Coast.

"Knowledge is a powerful tool and if you can gain the information required to plan appropriately for your future then you are one step in front of the game," said Fraser Coast Regional Mayor George Seymour.

"Whether you are looking for accommodation, financial planning, health, travel or just where you can go to stay active and to have fun, the expo is the place to go."

This year's expo will be held at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church on Friday, August 2, as part of the month-long celebrations in Hervey Bay for Queensland Seniors Week (August 17-25).

This year's expo will be showcasing the mix of cultures that make up the Fraser Coast with an array of performances planned for the Entertainment Marquee throughout the day.

They include the girls from Country Blue, Philippine Dancers and performers, John Vea Vea, Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band, ZPAC Theatre Performance, Flaming Sands Dance Group, and the Laughter Group.

Have you ever considered playing table tennis?

Well this year you are able give this a try in the side room located off the main entry in to the main hall.

Members of the Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League will be there to get you started and will be available all day.

About 80 exhibitors will be there to share information, contacts and a chance to see some of their products or services on the day.

Information on a variety of areas will be on display and include such things as health, care support services, travel, accommodation, legal, finance and the fun activities to help keep you connected and active.

There will be displays like the classic cars and a new exhibit showcasing remote controlled boats and planes outside on the grassed area along with transport options.

An art display marquee will be set up with works on display from the Halcro Street Artist Group and indigenous artist Karen Hall.

Check out these talented artists and have a yarn with them while watching them at their crafts.

There will be something at the expo for whatever age you are so whether you are considering retiring and planning your future or you are looking at what services you will need to access as your needs increase.

