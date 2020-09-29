‘OVERLOOKED’: Big push for new children’s hospital ward

SICK kids could be treated in new surrounds if one of Hervey Bay’s state election candidates gets their way.

Independent candidate for Hervey Bay Stuart Taylor wants to see the children’s ward at the Hervey Bay hospital relocated to elsewhere on the hospital grounds.

Mr Taylor described the current design as an afterthought and said the community deserved better.

The former councillor said the Hervey Bay Hospital paediatric staff were among the best in the country but their ability to deliver care was restricted by an ageing and poorly located children’s ward.

He said this issue had come to his attention after he received passionate appeals from medical staff and members of the community.

Former Fraser Coast councillor and Hervey Bay state election candidate Stuart Taylor is also pushing for a new state high school.

“The message I have received from many people in this community is that the children’s ward at Hervey Bay Hospital has been overlooked for funding and needs to be relocated within the

Hospital grounds, in a purpose-built environment for children,” he said.

“The ward is currently located in a section of the hospital that requires children to walk through an adult ward, where they may be exposed to medical events and other adult patients.

“When a sick child comes into hospital they should be looked after in a calm and safe

environment, children’s units should be healing and not alarming environments and it’s

inappropriate for children and their families to access the ward via an adult inpatient ward.”

Mr Stuart said he would also like to ensure the nurses were able to view general and isolation rooms from their station which was not currently possible.

“This is a key safety element for children’s wards as it is vital that doctors and nurses have a direct line of sight into each room,” he said.

“It’s clear that the location of the current children’s ward has not been properly planned for and this needs to be addressed”.

Although the Hervey Bay Hospital’s children’s ward underwent refurbishment in 2014,

increasing bed capacity from 8 to 10 beds, Mr Taylor said that it was still not up to scratch.

He said he would also raise with the government the absence of a dedicated ward for children who no longer met age requirements.

“There is no dedicated space for adolescent patients who are no longer able to stay in the

children’s ward,” he said.

“It’s vital that the transition from the children’s ward into an adult ward occurs as smoothly as possible.”

Want to hear more from your candidates? Tune into the Fraser Coast election debates live on the Chronicle site on Tuesday night. Maryborough – 6.30pm, Hervey Bay – 7.30pm. Meanwhile, if you’ve got a question email jessica.grewal1@news.com.au