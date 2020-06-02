Menu
Overnight camping on Fraser Island is returning soon

Carlie Walker
2nd Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions continue to be lifted, the Department of Environment and Science is working on a plan to bring overnight visitors back to Fraser Island.

"To ensure we are providing a safe camping experience, we are working with the Chief Health Officer to have camping grounds in national parks and State Forests open as soon as possible," a spokeswoman from the department said.

"This will be in line with the CHO directions that limit the numbers of people who can camp at any one time and to ensure social distancing is possible.

"Our teams are working hard to have booking systems and camping grounds open quickly and safely."

Both Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort on Fraser Island will reopen their doors to overnight visitors from June 19.

Day visits are currently available for those looking to get away for while at Kingfisher Bay Resort.

