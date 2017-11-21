Menu
Overnight falls for the region and what's to come

Amy Formosa
by

WE had a short-lived shower overnight which only brought 2mm to Hervey Bay and 0.6mm to Maryborough, according to the bureau. 

The heavy but quick downpour happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

But that's not the end of the showers for the week with showers forecast today through to the weekend. 

There is an 80% chance of rain today with winds expected to reach  20 to 25km/h on the coast. 

Did you get more rain at your place? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
