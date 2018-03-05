WEATHER: Overnight rainfall, temperatures to drop

AREAS of the Fraser Coast copped a drenching overnight as some areas received up to 50mm of rain.

Hervey Bay received about 30mm of rain while Booral received an impressive 50mm.

Maryborough had some light showers which brought roughly 0.4mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the coast could expect shower activity from Wednesday onwards.

"There's an upper trough in the area producing rain and shower activity," Mr Blazak said.

"The Wide Bay will have to wait for a south easterly change to push through on Tuesday night before seeing an increase in showers."

A south easterly wind change will bring a cool change to the region with temperatures predicted to drop as low as 27 degrees in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Humidity levels are also expected to drop meaning more comfortable conditions.

Despite cooler conditions on the way, Mr Blazak said summer was not over by "any stretch of the imagination".

"I'd say this week will be more of a prelude to what's to come," he said.

"It'll be like a whiff of autumn in the area."

Mr Blazak urged anyone going out on the water this week to be extra cautious as a strong wind warning from Wednesday could cause choppy conditions.