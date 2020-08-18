Overseas tourists may be back in 2021

One Aussie premier is hopeful overseas travellers will be able to start returning to the country by the middle of 2021.

The South Australian premier has revealed his plans for overseas travellers to start visiting the state again by mid-2021.

Speaking today, Premier Steven Marshall said South Australia and the country as a whole was going to be a very popular destination when international travel was reinstated.

"We're confident that we will work towards a time when we can attract and invite guests from around the world to come back to Adelaide," Mr Marshall said.

"What we know is that South Australia and Australia more broadly is going to become a very attractive place on the other side of the coronavirus.

"We've been able to manage the situation in Australia best in the world and I think that will attract a new type of visitor."

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall is hopeful international travellers will return to the state in 2021. Picture: Kelly Barnes/NCA NewsWire

Mr Marshall said while he was hoping international travellers could visit the state from next year, it wouldn't be on the cards until the government was sure there is minimal risk to residents.

"Maybe I am being optimistic but I'm hopeful we can have people return from overseas next year but we will not be doing it before it is safe," he said.

"But I am hopeful by the middle of next year we will be open to international travellers."

Mr Marshall also addressed plans to bring back about 300 international university students to South Australia next year.

He defended the decision, saying the students would have to undergo the same quarantine rules as anyone entering the state.

"We would never push ahead with something without health's big tick of approval and that's precisely what we've got," the premier said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently announced that Australians likely wouldn’t be travelling overseas anytime soon. Picture: Erik Anderson/AAP

This news comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison dashed hopes that Australians might soon be able to travel overseas, announcing the border would remain closed indefinitely after more than four months of barring citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country.

"International travel constraints on inbound arrivals to Australia should be continued in their current form," he said following the national cabinet meeting.

"We look forward to at some point that that might be able to be altered but at this point we are not going to put any further strain on the quarantine arrangements around the country and that will remain in place now for some months."

When question again about international borders last week, Mr Morrison put further doubt the restrictions would be lifted by Christmas.

"It's important we look and test and interrogate the medical evidence," he said.

"Premiers need to explain the decisions they make [and] if there are issues to be sorted out between states and territories then they need to sort them out."

