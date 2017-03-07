UPDATE: House wedged under overpass delays traffic

An oversized house appears to have been wedged at the overpass on the Bruce Highway in Maryborough.

UPDATE: The Bruce Highway near the overpass on Alice St has reopened after temporary road closures were in place.

An image posted to Facebook earlier on Tuesday showed a truck wedged under a Maryborough overpass.

It's believed the incident was managed by the wide load police officers.

No further details were available from police media.

EARLIER:

MOTORISTS expecting to use the Bruce Highway should consider an alternative route.

It appears police have blocked one lane of traffic near the overpass on Alice St.

David Lowe from Clayton's Towing Maryborough said he witnessed the oversized house and police wide load vehicles while heading to Noosa on the Highway on Tuesday morning.

Motorists are being urged to be cautious in the area.

More to come.